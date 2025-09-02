Warwick Davis to return as Professor Flitwick in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

A first familiar face from the original "Harry Potter" films is officially returning to Hogwarts. Warwick Davis, who portrayed Charms master Professor Filius Flitwick across all eight films, will reprise the role in HBO's upcoming television adaptation, making him the only confirmed returning actor from the franchise so far.

Davis, who also played the goblin Griphook in the movies, will not be revisiting that role. Instead, Griphook will be taken on by British actor Leigh Gill, known for his performances in Joker and its sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux". The announcement was made by the show's producers on social media, immediately igniting excitement among fans eager to see the beloved professor once again on screen.

HBO has also confirmed a new wave of casting choices, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens and William Nash as Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durdon as the ghostly Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Brid Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

The Weasley family has already been spotted filming in London, with Alastair Stout as Ron, Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George, Ruari Spooner as Percy, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny, and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

Production began earlier this summer at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, the same grounds where all eight original films were shot. The project, planned as a decade-long undertaking, is expected to span 10 years, with the first season slated to premiere in 2027.

Recent set photographs revealed Nick Frost stepping into the role of Hagrid alongside newcomer Dominic McLaughlin, who will lead the series as Harry Potter.

With Warwick Davis returning and a fresh cast breathing new life into JK Rowling's characters, HBO's "Harry Potter" series promises to combine nostalgia with reinvention as it begins its ambitious journey to retell the beloved saga for a new generation of viewers.