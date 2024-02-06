Vicky Zahed to direct new web-series starring Mehazabien

The web-series "Tikit", helmed by Vicky Zahed, has recently premiered. Meanwhile, he has disclosed release plans for a new series. Drawing inspiration from author Mohammad Nazim Uddin's work, the director has thus unveiled his next distinctive storyline to captivate the audience. Ever since "Tikit's" launch, conversations surrounding it have persisted to thrive.

The upcoming series, "Ararat", is set to premiere on the OTT platform Binge. Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury is set to grace the screen again in this production. Mehazabien shared a post on her Facebook page, accompanied by lines of poetry, expressing, "I am an oddity, whoever acquires me, finds me unnecessary! It's peculiar how I instill fear in those who gaze upon me! An enigma I am, the one who employs me never holds me dear! I am strange…"

Mehazabien concluded with, "What is the thing? 'Ararat' is on its way."

Regarding the series, Vicky mentioned, "The series is set to be released on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Filming for the series took place last December."

"Post-production work of the project is currently in progress, and character posters for each role in the series will be unveiled shortly. The release date will also be disclosed soon," he explained.

The release of the poster has already sparked the audience's interest in the intriguing series. As they express their anticipation, their interest is evident in the comments section under the disclosure of the poster. Whenever Mehazabien Chowdhury graces the screen under Vicky Zahed's direction, viewers consistently express surprise and fascination.