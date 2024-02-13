Valentine’s special ‘Panchforon’ to feature Mir Sabbir and Sarika Subrin

Fagun Audio Vision's special magazine programme "Panchforon" is all set to make a comeback on Valentine's Day. Continuing with its tradition of two decades, it will be aired on February 14 at 10pm on ATN Bangla.

This latest special episode of "Panchforon" will be hosted by popular actors Mir Sabbir and Sarika Subrin.

The plot of this edition will revolve around the journey of a newlywed couple who goes on a short trip to a nature-surrounded resort and the incidents that unfold there. Mir Sabbir and Sarika Subrin portray the roles of the husband and wife who will lead the show, maintaining the tradition of having no separate presenters for "Panchforon".

Additionally, the programme features three main songs, including "Tokei Shudhu Chai", sung by Akash Mahmud and Srabony Shayantony. The second song has been vocalised by Shams Sumon, while the third song will feature both the leads of the programme, Mir Sabbir and Sarika.

This episode focuses on the humanitarian efforts of Dr Satyakam Chakraborty, a doctor in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal, who has been providing free medical services to villagers for the last four years.

The show also features several mini-dramas with stellar cast, including Subhasish Bhowmik, Masum Bashar, M A Salam, Jillur Rahman, Milly Bashar, Iqbal Hossen, Noor-e-Kanchon, Nadiya Haque, Anwar Shahi, Nazrul Islam, Anwarul Alam Sajol, Siyam Nasir, Silvia Kuiya, Monalisa Deepa, Sajjad Saju, Rumi, Subarna Majumdar, amongst others.