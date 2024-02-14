Valentine's day special: A tv guide to love-filled entertainment

Love is in the air with Valentine's Day, and television channels are gearing up to spread the warmth of affection through a plethora of special programs and events. From romantic dramas to lively music concerts, each channel is curating a unique lineup to celebrate this day of love. Let's take a tour through the enchanting world of Valentine's Day entertainment with our exclusive TV guide.

Traditionally, the "Close-up Kache Ashar Golpo" series has been a staple during Valentine's season, captivating viewers with tales of romance. This year, under the direction of Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, three new instalments titled "Close Up Valentine's Special" have been crafted. These dramas will be released on the YouTube channel "Cinemawala."

Leading the pack is "Ekbar Bolo Bhalobashi," featuring Musfiq R. Farhan and Naznin Nahar Niha in the roles of Roni and Tithi respectively. Produced under the banner of CMV, the drama promises a heartwarming storyline portrayed under the direction of Miftah Anan. Scheduled for release before February 14th, it will be available on CMV's YouTube channel.

Adding to the lineup is "Ektai Tumi". Farhan Ahmed Jovan and Totini take on the lead role in this family drama, exploring the dynamics of familial relationships.

"Tumihina," directed by Sazzad Hossain Bappy, is set to hit screens on February 15th, offering yet another romantic tale for viewers to enjoy. With Sabila Nur and Khairul Bashar in the lead roles, the drama promises to deliver a poignant story of love and longing.

Gias Uddin Selim has directed "Gaiya," starring Prarthana Fardin Dighi, Khairul Bashar, and Subrata. Vicky Zahed has directed "Extra," featuring Sabila Nur and Niloy Alamgir.

Mizanur Rahman Aryan has directed "Booking," with performances by Pori Moni and ABM Sumon. Kajal Arefin Ome has directed "Dukkhito," starring Ziaul Haque Palash and Parsa Evana.

In addition to television dramas, web series are also making their mark this Valentine's season. "Ticket," a six-part web series featuring Siam Ahmed and Safa Kabir, premiered in early February.

For those seeking shorter narratives, four short stories titled "Love Stories", adapted from Bishwajit Datta's book , will be released on Bongo on Valentine's Day. Directed by four prominent directors, each story boasts a runtime of 30 minutes and features an ensemble cast of popular actors.

In addition to that several other dramas have been produced, including "Love Buzz," "Tumihina," "Anaarkoli," "Vlogger Mitu," "Jawa Ashar Majhe," "Parbo Na Charte Toke," "Ekta Chele Moner Anginate," "Loveless," "Buk Pocketer Golpo," "Alor Jonaki," "Bisshash," "Porichoy," "Chokh Ta Amake Dao," "Firbo Bole," and "Premerm Paglami" among others. Most of these dramas feature performances by popular actors of the time.

According to sources from television and YouTube channels, these dramas feature performances by Tousif Mahbub, Niloy Alamgir, Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Khairul Bashar, Yash Rohan, Mushfiq R Farhan, Sabila Nur, Safa Kabir, Tasnia Farin, Hime, Kaya Payel, Sadia Ayman, and Totini.

From the trailers of these dramas, it is evident that many stories revolving around the path of love have emerged, with most of the plots targeted towards the youth. Rafaat Mazumdar has directed three dramas specifically for Valentine's Day.

With a diverse range of romantic tales set to unfold on screens this Valentine's Day, television enthusiasts are in for a treat. Whether it's heartfelt family dramas or gripping web series, there's something for everyone to enjoy as they celebrate the season of love.