Two years in limbo, ‘Anyadin…’ set for July release

After being held up at the Certification Board for nearly two years, "Anyadin…" is finally set for theatrical release. In a press statement issued yesterday, director Kamar Ahmad Simon announced that the film will be released on July 11, dedicating the month to its journey. The film is produced by Sara Afreen.

Quoting Kamar, the statement read, "Erasing a film is like disappearing its maker." A restriction had been imposed on screening "Anyadin…" before July 2024.

"So, I had decided never to make another film. But July came and changed everything. The previous regime had blocked 'Anyadin…' for being prophetic. And now, because it is again July, the film can be shown. That's why we are dedicating July to 'Anyadin…'," said the director.

The film was submitted to the then Censor Board (now Certification Board) in May 2023. Due to its critical stance on law enforcement, electoral climate, and politics, the previous government raised objections. Since then, the film has stalled.

Following a political transition, the interim government formed the Bangladesh Film Certification Board on September 22, 2024, replacing the previous board. In March this year, the film received its certification.

"Anyadin…" was part of the Cinefondation selection at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. In 2016, Kamar became the first Bangladeshi filmmaker to receive the Featured Director honour at Locarno's Piazza Grande, and also won the Arte International Prize from France.

In 2021, the film had its world premiere at the Tuschinski Theatre in Amsterdam, in the main competition of IDFA—one of the leading global documentary festivals.

In 2022, it won several awards including the Harrell Award for Best Feature at the Camden International Film Festival in North America.