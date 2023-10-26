Two Bangladeshi films selected for 17th NFDC Film Bazaar Co-Production Market

Yesterday, the National Film Development Corporation of India announced the official selection of 20 films from 11 countries, which have been selected for the 17th edition of NFDC Film Bazaar Co-Production Market for Feature Length Projects 2023.

Two Bangladeshi films "Khekshiyal" (The Jackal) and "Raya's Wedding", have made it to the list. "Khekshiyal" was directed by Golam Muntakim Fahim, and it was produced by Rezwan Shariar Sumit. While "Raya's Wedding" was directed by Maksud Hossain and produced by Barkat, Maksud, and Trilora Hossain.

The Co-Production Market Feature length projects are a collection of strong initiatives from 11 countries that have been chosen to participate in the Market. The lineup includes stories from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, France, Poland, Luxembourg, and Israel. During the Open Pitch, the selected filmmakers will pitch their films to international and Indian producers, distributors, festival programmers, funders, and sales agents.

Since its founding in 2007, Film Bazaar has focused on identifying, supporting, and showcasing South Asian films and talent in filmmaking, production, and distribution. It also promotes world cinema sales in the South Asian region. The market's goal is to facilitate the sale of international films in the region.

Film Bazaar brings together South Asian and international filmmakers and producers, sales agents, and festival programmers to discuss creative and financial collaboration opportunities. The Film Market is a five-day event dedicated to identifying, promoting, and exhibiting South Asian material and talent in filmmaking, production, and distribution.