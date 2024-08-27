TV specials to watch on Nazrul’s death anniversary

Today marks the 48th anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam's death, and major TV channels in the country are broadcasting special programmes in his honour. Here is a list of some of the special shows you can watch throughout the day.

"Desh Bidesh e Nazrul"

Photo: Collected

The solo musical programme featuring the voice of the renowned singer Ferdous Ara will present some of the timeless songs of the rebel poet. It will air at 6pm on Channel i. The show, titled "Desh Bideshe Nazrul," has been directed by Shahidul Alam Sachchu.

"Kalo Horin Chokh"

Photo: Collected

The drama, titled "Kalo Horin Chokh", is based on Nazrul's story "Badol Borishone" with a screenplay by Bishnu Iyas. Directed by Simanto Sajal, the cast features Rawnak, Mousumi Hamid, Joyraj, and others.

The plot follows Rudra, the youngest son of a landlord, who returns to his village from the city after a long time. As he revisits places filled with childhood memories, he notices Kajori, whose beautiful, dark doe-like eyes fascinate him, leading the story to unfold. The drama will air tonight at 10:30pm on Maasranga Television.

"Gobhir Nishithe"

Photo: Collected

The drama "Gobhir Nishithe", featuring Intekhab Dinar and Azmeri Haque Badhan, will be broadcast at 1pm on NTV. The screenplay, inspired by Kazi Nazrul Islam's songs, is written by Pantha Shahriar and directed by Noim Imtiaz Neyamul. The cast also includes Kazi Uzzal, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, and others.