TV, film shootings stopped amidst looming uncertainty

The mass uprising in July and the subsequent ousting of the former ruling party have brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Artistes, many of whom were accustomed to working 30 days a month, are now eagerly waiting to resume their industrious lives. Some argue that fear and the lack of a secure cultural environment are preventing them from returning to work.

Ramendu Majumdar

"A culture of fear looms over us," said Ekushey Padak-winning actor Ramendu Majumdar. "Many have accused us of remaining silent during the student movement. However, I can say that in numerous television interviews, I expressed solidarity with the students' demands, urging the former government to heed them. Unfortunately, they did not listen to us."

The veteran actor continued, "During the war in 1971, poet Shamsur Rahman retreated to his ancestral village, where he wrote 'Shadhinota Tumi', which I consider the finest poem on our independence. While many literary figures sought refuge in India, he remained in the country without blaming those who chose to leave. Now, however, there is a clear divide among artistes. The attitude of some is putting others at risk."

Majumdar also noted that many cultural figures are facing harassment. "Cases are being filed over incidents from a decade ago that have nothing to do with artistes. Media personalities are being extensively questioned when trying to travel abroad. Overall, a safe environment for filming has yet to be established."

Mamunur Rashid

Another Ekushey Padak awardee, theatre personality Mamunur Rashid, believes that artistes should not be politicised. "Every time a new government comes to power, certain artistes are banned. Many face legal harassment and even exile. I hope the current government will alleviate this to some extent," he said.

Tariq Anam Khan

Tariq Anam Khan asserted that every artiste has the right to support a political party, but with a caveat. "If a media personality wishes to enter politics, they should leave their 'artiste' identity behind," said the National Award-winning actor. "Only a few artistes were fully affiliated with the ruling party, so why should all of us be blamed? Why should artistes feel endangered in a free country?"

Aruna Biswas

Aruna Biswas told The Daily Star that she has also faced harassment recently. "I won't deny that some artistes have become too entangled with the government over the past 15 years, tarnishing their image. However, what's happening now is unacceptable. I was born into a renowned cultural family that firmly believes in the spirit of our independence and Liberation War—is that a crime now? Artistes are national treasures; they do not belong to any political party. I demand security for all artistes."

Ahsan Habib Nasim

Actors' Equity President Ahsan Habib Nasim highlighted the growing tendency to blame other artistes in the industry for "keeping quiet" during the student movement. "What good will this finger-pointing do? Artistes are not criminals, and they should not be treated as such. Moreover, there have been cases against three actors, which we do not condone at all. Remember, thousands of people, including lighting technicians, makeup artistes, and crew members, depend on daily shootings for their livelihoods. To prevent further disruption, we must ensure a safe environment for cultural personalities to continue their work."