‘Top Gun 3’ in the works, confirms director Joseph Kosinski

Following the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022, director Joseph Kosinski has confirmed that a third instalment of the high-flying action franchise is officially in development. In a recent interview with GQ, Kosinski shared that "Top Gun 3" is being seriously considered, with plans for a more expansive and introspective storyline centred around Tom Cruise's iconic character.

"I think we've found a way to do it—not just in terms of scale, but in the story itself," said the director. "We're thinking much bigger. It's an existential crisis that Maverick faces."

While refraining from giving away major plot details, Kosinski hinted that the next chapter would focus less on aerial spectacles and more on inner conflict.

"It's an existential question that Maverick has to deal with—something that would make even 'Top Gun: Maverick' feel small in comparison," he added.

Despite earlier speculation that "Top Gun: Maverick" served as a passing of the torch, Kosinski made it clear that Cruise's journey as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell isn't over yet. "There's still more story to tell for him. There's one last ride," he said.

The script is currently being developed by Ehren Kruger, who also worked on "Top Gun: Maverick".

In addition to his plans for the "Top Gun" franchise, Kosinski is also making headlines with his latest Formula One-themed film, "F1", which has generated significant buzz.

When asked if he would consider reuniting Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise onscreen, the director expressed enthusiasm. Referencing Cruise's "Days of Thunder" character, Cole Trickle, and Pitt's "F1" character, Sonny Hayes, Kosinski teased the idea of a shared past between the two.

"Maybe they were rivals once," he suggested, even recalling an old rumour about a go-kart race between Cruise and Pitt on the set of 'Interview with the Vampire'.

"Who wouldn't want to see those two face off on the track?" Kosinski said with a grin.