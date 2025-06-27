TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:05 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

‘Top Gun 3’ in the works, confirms director Joseph Kosinski

Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:05 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 11:05 AM
‘Top Gun 3’ in the works, confirms director Joseph Kosinski
Photo: Collected

Following the success of "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022, director Joseph Kosinski has confirmed that a third instalment of the high-flying action franchise is officially in development. In a recent interview with GQ, Kosinski shared that "Top Gun 3" is being seriously considered, with plans for a more expansive and introspective storyline centred around Tom Cruise's iconic character.

"I think we've found a way to do it—not just in terms of scale, but in the story itself," said the director. "We're thinking much bigger. It's an existential crisis that Maverick faces." 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While refraining from giving away major plot details, Kosinski hinted that the next chapter would focus less on aerial spectacles and more on inner conflict. 

"It's an existential question that Maverick has to deal with—something that would make even 'Top Gun: Maverick' feel small in comparison," he added.

Despite earlier speculation that "Top Gun: Maverick" served as a passing of the torch, Kosinski made it clear that Cruise's journey as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell isn't over yet. "There's still more story to tell for him. There's one last ride," he said. 

The script is currently being developed by Ehren Kruger, who also worked on "Top Gun: Maverick".

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite at ‘F1’ premiere after decades
Read more

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite at ‘F1’ premiere after decades

In addition to his plans for the "Top Gun" franchise, Kosinski is also making headlines with his latest Formula One-themed film, "F1", which has generated significant buzz. 

When asked if he would consider reuniting Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise onscreen, the director expressed enthusiasm. Referencing Cruise's "Days of Thunder" character, Cole Trickle, and Pitt's "F1" character, Sonny Hayes, Kosinski teased the idea of a shared past between the two. 

"Maybe they were rivals once," he suggested, even recalling an old rumour about a go-kart race between Cruise and Pitt on the set of 'Interview with the Vampire'.

"Who wouldn't want to see those two face off on the track?" Kosinski said with a grin.

Related topic:
Top Gun 3Joseph Kosinski‘Top Gun 3’ in the worksTop Gun: MaverickEhren KrugerF1
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

F1: Golden oldie Massa fastest in second test

8y ago

All change as new owners steer F1 into fast lane

8y ago

Sepang chief urges F1 bosses to 'put ego aside'

8y ago

Thirty years on, Brazil pays tribute to late F1 hero Senna

1y ago
Brad Pitt collapses on set while filming intense car crash scene

Brad Pitt collapses on set while filming intense car crash scene

7m ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইউএসএআইডির সহায়তা বন্ধ হওয়ায় ১ কোটি ৪০ লাখ মানুষের মৃত্যুর আশঙ্কা

১৩৩টি দেশের তথ্য পর্যালোচনা করে আন্তর্জাতিক গবেষক দলটি অনুমান করেছে, ২০০১ থেকে ২০২১ সালের মধ্যে উন্নয়নশীল দেশগুলোতে ৯ কোটি ১০ লাখ মানুষের অকালমৃত্যু প্রতিরোধ করেছিল ইউএসএআইডি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যুদ্ধবিমান ভূপাতিত হওয়ার কারণ 'রাজনৈতিক', ভারতে নতুন বিতর্ক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে