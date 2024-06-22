TV & Film
Sat Jun 22, 2024
'Toofan' to hit Indian theatres this Friday

Photos: Collected

Shakib Khan and Raihan Rafi's much-anticipated film "Toofan" is set to make its international debut on June 28. Released in 129 theatres across Bangladesh since premiering on Eid Day (June 17), the film has been drawing increasing crowds incessantly. 

After its regional success, with local theatres extending their shows to manage the immense audience the film is drawing, "Toofan" is poised to captivate audiences in West Bengal, India.

Yesterday, director Raihan Rafi confirmed that "Toofan" will hit West Bengal theatres on June 28. The decision to release the film in India comes amid overwhelming demand from audiences. Additionally, the film's co-producer and distributor, India's SVF, has played a significant role in this international release.

Based on the film's performance in Bangladesh, industry insiders predict that "Toofan" will also be a blockbuster in West Bengal, potentially setting new records in Bengali cinema.

Since its release, "Toofan" has been running across 129 theatres nationwide, from single screens to multiplexes, with audiences struggling to secure tickets.

Along with Shakib Khan, the film also features Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet and Chanchal Chowdhury, among others. Shakib Khan takes on the role of a gangster in this action-packed film.

