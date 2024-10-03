'Toofan 2' set for Eid-ul-Azha 2025 release

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

The Raihan Rafi directorial film "Toofan" created waves last Eid-ul-Azha, leaving an unforgettable mark on domestic and international audiences. The buzz around the film hasn't faded yet, and now the excitement is set to soar even higher with the news of a sequel—"Toofan 2".

In a formal announcement, filmmaker Raihan Rafi confirmed the sequel's arrival, stating, "'Toofan' was only a teaser for what is to come, the real surprise will be in 'Toofan 2'." 

It was then assured that "Toofan 2" will be released next Eid-ul-Azha, setting the stage for quite possibly yet another box-office storm.

Raihan Rafi elaborated on his plans, stating, "The film 'Lion' is set to arrive next Eid-ul-Fitr, while 'Toofan' will make its return on Eid-ul-Azha." 

Alpha-i Studios Limited, one of the production entities of "Toofan" mentioned that several scenes for "Toofan 2" were filmed during the production of the first movie. With just a few final touches remaining, the sequel will eventually be nearing its release, although the lead actress has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, production for "Lion" is set to kick off later this year, featuring Bangladesh's Sariful Razz and West Bengal's Jeet in the lead roles, promising an exciting cross-border collaboration.

