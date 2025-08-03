Tom Holland reveals fresh ‘Brand New Day’ Spider-Man suit

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Spider-Man is swinging back into action, and this time with a brand-new suit. Yesterday, Sony Pictures released a video featuring Tom Holland showcasing his upgraded Spider-Man costume for the upcoming film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", set to release on July 31, 2026.

In the clip, fans were treated to a sneak peek of the costume on Friday, but the full reveal highlights a larger spider emblem on the chest, drawing visual inspiration from the suits worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in earlier Spider-Man iterations.

Filming for the fourth "Spider-Man" instalment led by Holland has officially begun in England. Picking up from 2021's "No Way Home", the story continues after the world forgets Peter Parker's identity, including his closest allies MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon).

The new film promises an action-packed crossover, with Jon Bernthal reprising his role as the Punisher — his first appearance on the big screen — and Mark Ruffalo returning as the Hulk. Michael Mando will also return as the Scorpion, last seen in "Homecoming" (2017).

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), the film is penned by returning writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

 

Spider-Man Brand New Day New suit reveal
