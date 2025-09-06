TV & Film
Tom Holland opens up about living with ADHD and dyslexia

Actor Tom Holland has revealed that he has recently been diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in addition to his long-standing dyslexia, and spoke candidly about how these conditions sometimes affect his craft.

The "Spider-Man" star admitted that while the diagnoses pose challenges, they also push him to think more creatively. "I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating."

He explained, "Sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character. Any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and think outside the box — I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better."

Holland, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven, previously explained that spelling was his greatest struggle, though he worked hard at school with the constant encouragement of his parents, Dominic and Nikki Holland. 

"My spelling was really the biggest hurdle. I didn't do particularly well, but my parents said, 'As long as you try your best,'" he recalled during a 2023 appearance on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast.

The 29-year-old star emphasised that preparation and patience are key in overcoming such challenges. "It's about taking your time. Giving yourself the appropriate amount of time to do the things you need to do."

"The better prepared you are for anything, the more you'll be able to do and accomplish things that are fantastic," he said in a previous interview.

Despite the obstacles, Holland has built a hugely successful career in Hollywood, proving that dedication and creativity can triumph over difficulties. He hopes his openness will inspire others living with similar conditions to pursue their passions with confidence.

