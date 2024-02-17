TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:30 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:39 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Tisha seeks support for hospitalized Ilham

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:30 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 17, 2024 09:39 PM
Photo: Collected

Recently, Bangladesh's renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki suffered a cerebral attack, and now his daughter, Ilham Nusrat Farooki, is unwell. 

Tisha shared the news of the child's illness, posting a photo holding Ilham's hand on social media. The saline is running, and Ilham's mother is by her side, expressing gratitude for prayers from everyone. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Shakib Khan and Shobnom Bubly set to clash on Eid, again

According to reports, Tisha's daughter has been suffering from fever and loss of appetite for the past few days. Due to these health concerns, the young girl is currently admitted to the hospital.

 

Related topic:
Mostofa Sarowar FarookiNusrat Imrose TishaIlham
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tisha on portraying Bangamata, walking the Busan red carpet

Tisha on portraying Bangamata, walking the Busan red carpet

'Saturday Afternoon' to be released in US,Canada

'Saturday Afternoon' to be released in US, Canada

Farooki honoured with jury duty at film festival in France

Farooki wraps up ‘Monogamy’, adds new ending to ‘Autobiography’

Tickets sold out for Farooki's 'Autobiography' at Busan International Film fest

Tickets sold out for Farooki's 'Autobiography' at Busan International Film fest

৪ বছরের মধ্যে গ্যাসের সব গ্রাহককে প্রিপেইড মিটারের আওতায় আনা হবে: নসরুল হামিদ
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

৪ বছরের মধ্যে সব গ্যাস গ্রাহকের মিটার প্রিপেইড হবে: নসরুল হামিদ

‘বাণিজ্য ও শিল্প ক্ষেত্রে মিটারের ব্যবহার শুরু হয়েছে। আমরা দেখছি, তারা যেন নিরবচ্ছিন্ন গ্যাস পায়।’

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

ওএমএসের চাল-আটা কিনতে ভিড়, অনেকে ফিরছেন খালি হাতে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification