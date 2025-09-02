Three Bangladeshi films selected for West Meets East Lab

Bangladeshi film "Betar" (Radio) has been officially selected for the West Meets East Screenplay Lab 2026, set to be held from January 11 to 14 as part of the 24th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF). The lab will feature ten international projects.

This year, three Bangladeshi projects have made the cut alongside seven others from China, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and the Philippines. From Bangladesh, the selected screenplays are "Betar" by Ahsan Shoron, "Jol Chobi: The Drop of Hope" by Ashiq Ur Rahman, and "Less Meat" by Raka Noshin Nower. Notably, Raka's "Less Meat" has already received the National Film Grant from the government.

Producer of "Betar", Emon Bin Anwar, said the film is currently in development, adding that participation in the lab could create opportunities for international co-production, funding, and distribution.

Organised by Rainbow Film Society since 1992, DIFF has promoted a healthy cine culture in Bangladesh and celebrated global cinema's social relevance. The 2026 edition, to be held from January 10 to 18 in Dhaka, will screen around 250 films from nearly 75 countries across diverse segments including Asian Cinema Competition, Women Filmmakers, Children's Films, and Spiritual Films.

The festival will also host the 12th International Conference on Women in Cinema, alongside the expanded 4th West Meets East Screenplay Lab, which now welcomes submissions from all of Asia.

According to the organisers, this year's lab received an overwhelming number of submissions. The top ten projects were selected by an international jury comprising Ingrid Lill Høgtun and Age Hoffart (Norway), Yana Lekarska (Bulgaria), Anna Shalashina (Russia), George Ovashvili (Georgia), Rashed Zaman and Adnan Al Rajeev (Bangladesh).

The organisers congratulated the top ten projects and extended appreciation to all participants, encouraging them to continue sharing their stories in future editions.