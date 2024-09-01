The emotional strain is still very present: Sohana Saba

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba, in a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, provided insights into the current state of Bangladesh's entertainment industry. As the industry begins to recover, with actors slowly resuming their work routines, Saba highlighted that the return to normalcy is still a work in progress.

Reflecting on the current scenario, Sohana Saba shared her thoughts: "The emotional strain is still very present, and it will take some more time before everything gets back on track. As artistes, we are inherently sensitive individuals. Every experience, whether good or bad, affects us deeply. When something positive happens, we fully immerse ourselves in the joy it brings."

The actress added, "Conversely, when faced with challenges, the emotional toll is significant. We are currently navigating through such a period. The memories of recent events are still vivid, and the emotional scars remain raw."

She further commented on the potential impact of an impending government change on Bangladesh's entertainment industry. "There is a collective anticipation of significant changes on the horizon. As a result, the industry is in a bit of a holding pattern, with no major new creative projects underway at the moment," she remarked.

When asked by Anandabazar whether the evolving situation has led to any restrictions on Bangladeshi artistes and if she has received any offers from Kolkata films, Sohana Saba clarified, "No such restrictions have been imposed by our local government. We are still free to work in your country if we choose to. The visa issues persist, just as they did before. But, to be honest, we're not quite ready mentally yet."

Sohana Saba also expressed her admiration for Kaushik Ganguly's films, noting that she is an ardent fan of his work. She highlighted "Bishorjon", "Bijaya", and "Ardhangini" as her favourites. "I truly admire Kaushik Ganguly's work and would love the opportunity to be a part of one of his films," she shared, discussing the possibility of working in Indian cinema.