‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ premieres globally and at Star Cineplex today

The ninth instalment of Warner Bros' blockbuster horror franchise "The Conjuring" hits Star Cineplex today, September 5, the same day as its global release.

Since its debut, the franchise has delivered eight films, most of which turned into box-office successes. The last entry, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", released in 2021 amid the pandemic, exceeded expectations both critically and commercially. Now, nearly four years later, the Warrens are back on screen.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites", directed by Michael Chaves, reunites Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy joining the cast.

Chaves, who helmed the last instalment, returns as director, with James Wan and Peter Safran back in their roles as producers.

This film draws inspiration from real-life paranormal accounts of the Smurl family in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, in 1986. The family claimed their home was plagued by demonic forces—manifesting through foul odours, violent noises, dark shadows, and even physical attacks.

Their experiences caused a media storm and eventually became the basis of a book.