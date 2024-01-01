Television shows in 2024: A preview

As the entertainment industry rebounds from the impactful dual strikes that paused production for several months last year, a transformed television landscape awaits audiences. The strikes not only disrupted production schedules but also highlighted the ongoing clash between legacy media and Silicon Valley companies. The recent buzz about a possible merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global adds to the uncertainties reshaping the industry's future.

However, despite the upheavals, the TV calendar for 2024 promises an intense lineup. The strikes' aftermath pushed numerous shows slated for fall 2023 premieres into the new year, resulting in an overwhelming January schedule.

Moreover, network TV programs are adjusting their release windows, with ABC's "Abbott Elementary" and NBC's "One Chicago" lineup rolling out in the early months. The impact of this shift on established network shows remains uncertain.

While this preview includes 10 shows, the streaming age's trend of withholding premiere dates continues. Notably, Netflix holds numerous high-profile projects without specific dates, including the final seasons of "Cobra Kai" and "Umbrella Academy," among others. HBO and Max boast eagerly anticipated undated shows such as Robert Downey Jr.'s "The Sympathizer" and "Dune: Prophecy."

Apple TV+ is also gearing up with shows like Blake Crouch's "Dark Matter" and "Lady in the Lake" starring Natalie Portman. However, dates for these releases remain elusive, as do dates for Hulu's "We Were the Lucky Ones" and Disney+'s "The Acolyte" and "X-Men '97."

Beyond these industry giants, AMC prepares for "Orphan Black: Echoes" and Showtime gears up for "Gentleman in Moscow" featuring Ewan McGregor.

For those finally announcing dates, here's a sneak peek into what's in store:

The Brothers Sun

Premieres January 4 on Netflix

Michelle Yeoh stars in this action drama about a woman leaving her criminal past in Taiwan for a new life in Los Angeles, only to face turmoil when her son returns following his crime boss father's assassination.

Criminal Record

Debuts January 12 on Apple TV+

Set in London, this crime thriller follows two detectives entangled in an old murder case, featuring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo.

True Detective: Night Country

Premieres January 14 on HBO

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star in this Alaska-set instalment of the acclaimed series, focusing on a search for missing researchers at an Arctic station.

Griselda

Arrives January 25 on Netflix

Sofia Vergara stars in this series depicting Griselda Blanco's rise in the 1970s-80s Miami underworld, earning her the moniker "The Godmother."

Expats

Release set for January 26 on Amazon Prime Video

Lulu Wang's limited series set in 2014 Hong Kong explores the lives of three American women amid blurred lines of victimhood and culpability.

Masters of the Air

Premieres January 26 on Apple TV+

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, this WWII drama follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group battling Nazi Germany.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Streaming February 2 on Amazon Prime Video

A reimagined spy series featuring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as two strangers turned spy partners navigating missions and romance.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Debuting February 22 on Netflix

A live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series follows Avatar Ang in his quest to restore balance to a world under threat.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Premiering February 25 on AMC

The latest spinoff reunites Rick and Michonne in a transformed world, navigating a situation unlike anything before.

The Regime

Set for March 3 on HBO

Kate Winslet stars in this mysterious limited series exploring a European regime's unravelling within the palace walls.