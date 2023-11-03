Taylor Tomlinson takes over James Corden’s late-night show slot

Late-night television is gearing up for a transformation as 29-year-old comedian Taylor Tomlinson steps into the spotlight to host CBS's new late-night show, "After Midnight".

This show takes over the time slot previously occupied by James Corden's "The Late Late Show". Notably, Tomlinson will be the sole female host in the late-night network television landscape, and she's also the youngest by a margin of two decades.

"After Midnight" is modelled after Comedy Central's "At Midnight With Chris Hardwick" which made its debut in 2013 but was discontinued four years later. This late-night program is centred around internet-themed games and features a panel of comedians.

Jack Martin, the showrunner of "At Midnight" will be at the helm of "After Midnight" with Eric Pierce. Comedian Jo Firestone will serve as the head writer. Stephen Colbert, also one of the executive producers, marketed Tomlinson's show on "The Late Show" by humorously mentioning his hope to stay awake to produce the show that will air after his own.

Colbert stated in a press release that he envisions "After Midnight" as a nightly dose of internet-level absurdity. He reminisced about the original "@midnight" airing after "The Colbert Report" and expressed his anticipation of welcoming this new show to the 12:30 time slot.

"After Midnight" will be slotted in at 12:37 am, in place of "The Late Late Show", which concluded in April 2023 after host James Corden, decided to step down to spend more time with his family. The history of "The Late Late Show" dates back to its launch in 1995, with hosts including Tom Snyder, Craig Kilborn, and Craig Ferguson. James Corden expressed his decision to leave the show as part of his ongoing journey and adventure, emphasising his desire for the show not to overstay its welcome.

Taylor Tomlinson has rapidly climbed through the comedy ranks by gaining recognition with a 15-minute set on Netflix's "The Comedy Lineup" in 2018. Since then, she has taped two Netflix specials, "Quarter-Life Crisis" and "Look at You" with a third one set to release in February. Her hosting of "After Midnight" is scheduled to kick off in 2024, marking a significant moment in the late-night television arena with her unique presence as the youngest and only female host.