Tanjin Tisha slams ‘child’ rumours in sarcastic Facebook post

Popular Bangladeshi actress and model Tanjin Tisha took to Facebook recently to slam online portals that have been spreading false news about her personal life, particularly involving children she refers to as her nieces and nephews.

In a post laced with sarcasm and frustration, Tisha wrote, "A golden opportunity for the uncivilised! Those who are so desperate to make 20 dollars by publishing baseless news on shady online portals, using pictures of my dear niece and nephew, falsely claiming them as my hidden children," She then added, "If you can find and bring me all my so-called hidden children, I'll give you 20,000 dollars in charity."

The post comes after rumours surfaced online, falsely suggesting Tisha has children she has kept secret. Using photos of her young relatives, some platforms had attempted to craft sensational headlines for clickbait revenue.

Fans and followers have since rallied in support of the actress, condemning the spread of misinformation and calling for better standards in entertainment journalism.