‘Taandob’ and ‘Insaaf’ sequels confirmed after Eid box office success

This Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladeshi cinema delivered not just box office hits—but cinematic events that had audiences cheering, clapping, and speculating about what's next.

Among the six films released this festive season—"Taandob", "Insaaf", "Tagar", "Utshob", "Neelchokro", and "Esha Murder: Kormophol"—two stood out for their star-studded surprises and sequel teases: "Taandob" and "Insaaf".

Starring superstar Shakib Khan, "Taandob" opened to packed houses and loud fanfare. But it was the guest appearances by Afran Nisho and Siam Ahmed—revealed during the film—that set the crowd ablaze. The real kicker came at the end, when the words "Taandob 2 loading" flashed on screen, leaving little doubt: a sequel is officially in the works.

Director Raihan Rafi, no stranger to building audience hype, confirmed the intention while visiting cinemas. "We've left the audience with a message. The response has been unbelievable—not just in cineplexes, but in single screens too," he said. "What we've done with this film hasn't happened before in Bangladesh. Maybe not even in West Bengal. It's time we celebrated that."

Rafi hinted at ambitions larger than just a second instalment. "We're thinking in terms of a cinematic universe—like Marvel or Bollywood's spy-verse. It's still early, but that's the direction." The film's storyline, cameos, and cliffhanger finale all seem to be steps toward establishing a shared universe—a bold move for Dhallywood.

Meanwhile, "Insaaf", directed by Sanjoy Somadder, surprised fans with powerful late appearances by Mosharraf Karim and Chanchal Chowdhury alongside lead pair Sariful Razz and Tasnia Farin. Though brief, their scenes earned thunderous applause—and their characters, Somadder says, are just getting started.

"Mosharraf bhai is a gift to any film," said the director. "And Chanchal's final appearance had the entire theatre cheering. Their roles are part of a much bigger plan. We're already developing 'Insaaf 2', and both will return in expanded, more central parts."

Both "Taandob" and "Insaaf" have sparked a new trend in Dhallywood, giving fans more than just a one-time experience. With filmmakers now teasing interconnected stories and multi-film arcs, the industry appears ready to embrace the idea of homegrown cinematic universes—complete with signature characters, crossovers, and sequels.

With tickets selling fast, online buzz at an all-time high, and stars showing up to watch films with fans, this Eid marks not just a commercial success, but a shift in how Bangladeshi films tell their stories.