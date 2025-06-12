TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 12, 2025 11:33 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 11:39 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

‘Taandob’ and ‘Insaaf’ sequels confirmed after Eid box office success

Thu Jun 12, 2025 11:33 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 11:39 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Jun 12, 2025 11:33 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 12, 2025 11:39 AM
‘Taandob’ and ‘Insaaf’ sequels confirmed after Eid box office success
Photos: Collected

This Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladeshi cinema delivered not just box office hits—but cinematic events that had audiences cheering, clapping, and speculating about what's next. 

Among the six films released this festive season—"Taandob", "Insaaf", "Tagar", "Utshob", "Neelchokro", and "Esha Murder: Kormophol"—two stood out for their star-studded surprises and sequel teases: "Taandob" and "Insaaf".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

‘Taandob’ gets censor board clearance
Photo: Collected

Starring superstar Shakib Khan, "Taandob" opened to packed houses and loud fanfare. But it was the guest appearances by Afran Nisho and Siam Ahmed—revealed during the film—that set the crowd ablaze. The real kicker came at the end, when the words "Taandob 2 loading" flashed on screen, leaving little doubt: a sequel is officially in the works.

Director Raihan Rafi, no stranger to building audience hype, confirmed the intention while visiting cinemas. "We've left the audience with a message. The response has been unbelievable—not just in cineplexes, but in single screens too," he said. "What we've done with this film hasn't happened before in Bangladesh. Maybe not even in West Bengal. It's time we celebrated that."

Insaaf Film 2025

Rafi hinted at ambitions larger than just a second instalment. "We're thinking in terms of a cinematic universe—like Marvel or Bollywood's spy-verse. It's still early, but that's the direction." The film's storyline, cameos, and cliffhanger finale all seem to be steps toward establishing a shared universe—a bold move for Dhallywood.

Meanwhile, "Insaaf", directed by Sanjoy Somadder, surprised fans with powerful late appearances by Mosharraf Karim and Chanchal Chowdhury alongside lead pair Sariful Razz and Tasnia Farin. Though brief, their scenes earned thunderous applause—and their characters, Somadder says, are just getting started.

‘Insaaf’ teaser promises gritty underworld action this Eid-ul-Azha

"Mosharraf bhai is a gift to any film," said the director. "And Chanchal's final appearance had the entire theatre cheering. Their roles are part of a much bigger plan. We're already developing 'Insaaf 2', and both will return in expanded, more central parts."

Both "Taandob" and "Insaaf" have sparked a new trend in Dhallywood, giving fans more than just a one-time experience. With filmmakers now teasing interconnected stories and multi-film arcs, the industry appears ready to embrace the idea of homegrown cinematic universes—complete with signature characters, crossovers, and sequels.

‘Taandob’ title track released to mark Shakib Khan’s 26-year milestone
Photo: Collected

With tickets selling fast, online buzz at an all-time high, and stars showing up to watch films with fans, this Eid marks not just a commercial success, but a shift in how Bangladeshi films tell their stories.

Related topic:
Taandob Eid releasetaandobTaandob filmInsaafInsaaf Film
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Lichur Bagane’ from ‘Taandob’ stirs online frenzy upon release

1w ago
Shakib Khan and Jaya Ahsan face off in ‘Taandob’ teaser

Shakib Khan and Jaya Ahsan face off in ‘Taandob’ teaser

3w ago
Afzal Hossain to appear alongside Shakib Khan in ‘Taandob’

Afzal Hossain to appear alongside Shakib Khan in ‘Taandob’

1m ago
Mosharraf Karim unveils fierce look in ‘Insaaf’

Mosharraf Karim unveils fierce look in ‘Insaaf’

1m ago
Aysha Monica’s journey through showbiz

Aysha Monica’s journey through showbiz

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পাচার হওয়া অর্থ উদ্ধারের চেষ্টায় ড. ইউনূস, সাক্ষাতের অনুরোধে সাড়া দেননি স্টারমার

ব্রিটিশ সংবাদমাধ্যমটিকে অধ্যাপক ইউনূস বলেন, ‘নৈতিক’ বোধ থেকে যুক্তরাজ্যের উচিত আওয়ামী লীগ সরকারের আমলে ‘চুরি’ হওয়া অর্থ খুঁজে বের করতে তার সরকারকে সহায়তা করা।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

মধ্যপ্রাচ্য থেকে কিছু কর্মী সরিয়ে নিচ্ছে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে