Symon Sadik-Shirin Shela starrer ‘Shesh Baji’ to hit screens in January

Dhallywood actor Symon Sadik and Miss Universe Bangladesh Winner Shirin Akter Shela starrer film "Shesh Baji" is set to make its theatrical debut on January 19, promising audiences a gripping thriller centred around the impact of gambling on human lives.

Directed by Mehedi Hasan, the movie received its censor certificate last month, and the first look of the film will be revealed tomorrow as announced by the film's director.

In a recent media interview, the lead actor, Symon Sadik expressed, "I had shared a status about the film 'Shesh Baji'. I mentioned that it's the film for which I received the least time but received the most praise from the censor board. It's true. That's why my excitement knows no bounds. 'Shesh Baji' hits theatres on January 19. I hope it will engage the audience from the very beginning."

Symon shed light on the film's narrative, emphasising, "The story is the core attraction of this film. There is no specific hero or heroine in the story; every character holds significance, just as the audience desires. It's a contemporary love story outside the conventional romance realm."

"There is no dialogue of love, not even any fighting scenes. Yet, there is a tension that keeps the audience engaged throughout the story. There is a story behind why I became a gambler in this," he added.

The movie also features Mahmudul Hasan Mithu, Rashed Mamun Apu, and Saberi Alam, amongst others. The official promotion of the film is set to kick off tomorrow with the release of its first look.

Produced by Syed Mohammad Sohel, the filming for "Shesh Baji" took place in diverse locations across Dhaka and Rajshahi in June.