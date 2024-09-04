Sunerah Binte Kamal makes her drama debut

Sunerah Binte Kamal is all set to make her debut in a television drama. The actress first appeared in the film "No Dorai" and later starred in the movie "Antarjal".

Directed by Ragib Raihan, Sunerah participated in the shooting for the yet-to-be-titled project alongside co-star Irfan Sajjad, marking her return to acting after more than a year and a half away from the camera.

Reflecting on the experience, Sunerah told Channel I, "It's been so long since my last shoot that I can't even recall when it was. I've been away from the camera for a while, and it didn't feel right. So, I decided to take on a drama to get back into acting and gain some new experience. My co-star, Irfan Sajjad, who is also a friend, encouraged me to do this project."

After arriving on the set, Sunerah took a deep breath. She further said that as soon as she got there, she felt uplifted and experienced a unique sense of peace.

"Although we had to shoot many scenes in a short amount of time, making it a busy schedule, I felt most honoured by the payment. I don't know if other actresses in dramas receive such compensation, but I was treated with great respect here, and I really appreciated that," stated the actress.

However, Sunerah doesn't plan on acting in dramas on a regular basis. She mentioned, "I'm more into films. I have a passion for movies, especially those filled with dance and music. I've already gotten a few calls for drama roles, and some scripts have been sent my way. I might take on one or two of them, but that's about it. If I do take on dramas then it'll just be to keep my acting skills sharp."