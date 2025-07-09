Star Cineplex to screen ‘Superman’ and ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ with global rollout

A double treat awaits Bangladeshi moviegoers this weekend, as two of the most anticipated international films of the year — James Gunn's "Superman" and the Jackie Chan-starrer "Karate Kid: Legends" — are set to hit the big screen at Star Cineplex on July 11, the same day as their global release.

"Superman" marks the launch of a reimagined DC cinematic universe. American actor David Corenswet takes on the iconic role, bringing fresh depth to the character first introduced in comic books in 1938. The film goes beyond traditional superhero tropes, exploring themes of immigration, morality, politics, and humanity.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Gunn remarked, "The new 'Superman' isn't just an action film—it reflects the soul and history of America. At its core, it's the story of an immigrant finding his place in the world." He added that "Superman" represents "hope" and embodies the belief that "humanity is a virtue"—a message especially resonant in today's global climate.

On the other hand, also releasing on the same day is Jackie Chan's return to the "Karate Kid" franchise with "Karate Kid: Legends", a spiritual successor to both the 2010 reboot and the popular "Cobra Kai" series. Chan reprises his beloved role as Mr Han, mentoring a new protagonist named Li, a young martial artist who moves from Beijing to New York to begin a transformative journey.

The film also brings back Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, teaming up with Jackie Chan's Mr Han to face a new threat—Kim Tae Sang, a South Korean martial arts master aiming to corporatise the discipline through a secretive academy.

Star Cineplex confirmed that both films will premiere across its branches, offering fans in Bangladesh a chance to experience these global releases in real-time.