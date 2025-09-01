Srijit Mukherji brings Sarat Chandra’s ‘Pather Dabi’ to screen with ‘Emperor vs Sarat Chandra’

Acclaimed filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is ready to bring one of Bengal's most explosive literary chapters to the big screen. The filmmaker has announced "Emperor vs Sarat Chandra," a feature inspired by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and his controversial novel "Pather Dabi." The release is set for May 1, 2026, marking the book's centenary.

First published on August 31, 1926, "Pather Dabi" captured the fever of the independence movement through its central character Sabyasachi, a fearless revolutionary who defied the British under their very noses. The novel was banned within months, in January 1927, as colonial authorities panicked over its political impact. The ban only made it more iconic, cementing Sarat Chandra's reputation not just as Bengal's most popular storyteller, but also as a voice of rebellion.

"Emperor vs Sarat Chandra" will explore that era of heightened political drama—the writing and reception of the novel, its banning, and the broader turbulence of Bengal's politics at the time. Mukherji confirmed that the screenplay is complete, with pre-production in motion. Shooting is expected to begin in November this year, backed by producers SVF and DAG Creative Media. Casting is underway, though the director is keeping names under wraps for now.

Alongside Sarat Chandra himself, the film will feature Rabindranath Tagore, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das and other towering figures of the period. "The film is not just about the novel. It's about the time, the politics, and what banning a book meant in that climate," Mukherji said.

This is not the first time "Pather Dabi" has made its way to the screen. In 1977, Pijush Bose directed "Sabyasachi," an adaptation of the novel, with Uttam Kumar in the lead role, joined by Supriya Devi, Bikash Roy, Anil Chatterjee and Tarun Kumar. Mukherji insists his project is a different beast, expanding beyond the narrative of the book itself.

Sarat Chandra, at the height of his popularity in the 1920s, was a household name across Bengal and India. His works were translated, staged, and adapted widely—even Oxford University Press published his novels in English. To Mukherji, what makes the centenary special is not just Sarat Chandra's unmatched literary success, but the defiance with which he turned his pen against the Empire.

"A man who was the most celebrated writer of his time chose to roar against British imperialism at the very peak of his fame. That's incredibly inspiring," Mukherji said.

Nearly 100 years after "Pather Dabi" rattled the Raj, "Emperor vs Sarat Chandra" promises to revisit the fire and fury of its time—with the unmistakable stamp of one of Bengal's most ambitious directors.