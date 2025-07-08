‘Shrabon Bidroho’ brings July Uprising to life on screen

A new documentary titled "Shrabon Bidroho" has been released to preserve the memory and spirit of last year's July Uprising—a mass student-led movement that reshaped Bangladesh's political consciousness.

Premiered Monday evening at the National Museum's main auditorium in Shahbagh, Dhaka, the 30-minute film is produced by the Department of Films and Publications under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It features rare archival footage, still photographs, and street graffiti from the uprising, many of which had remained unseen until now.

The documentary chronicles the background, timeline, and emotional arc of the movement, interweaving accounts from student leaders, families of the deceased, and prominent public figures. Viewers are taken through a visceral retelling of events that unfolded on the streets—highlighting both the courage of protestors and the brutality of state forces.

"The documentary brings to life the story of resistance with an urgency that's impossible to ignore," reads a statement from the Information Ministry. "It captures the systematic repression by law enforcement during the regime, shown through a mix of original footage, interviews, and animation."

The film's release comes just a year after the uprising, which saw thousands of students and citizens mobilise against what many described as a collapsing democratic order. From protest chants to artistic expressions on city walls, the uprising left a lasting mark on the country's cultural and political fabric.

Speaking at the event, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuz Alam said: "If we can carry the inspiration of the July martyrs forward, we can build a democratic Bangladesh—one that belongs to all its people and protects every citizen's rights."

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul added, "July will not fade from public memory. Justice is underway—and it must be fair and conclusive." He expressed hope that verdicts related to the killings would be delivered before the upcoming national election.

Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan emphasised that the fight against authoritarianism is far from over. "Fascism doesn't disappear. It keeps trying to return, and we must remain vigilant in pushing it back."

Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki echoed this sentiment, noting: "If political consensus exists, fascism will never rise again in Bangladesh."

The event also featured deeply personal testimonies from families of those who died in the uprising. Mokbul Hossain, father of slain protester Abu Sayeed, and Shamsi Ara Zaman, mother of journalist Tahir Zaman Priyo, both shared tearful memories and urged continued public support for justice.

"Shrabon Bidroho" does not attempt to mythologise the events—it instead grounds them in the lived realities of those who fought and fell. In doing so, it ensures that the July Uprising remains not just a moment in history, but a living memory,The speakers at the event emphasized.

The documentary is expected to be screened in universities and cultural centres across the country in the coming weeks.