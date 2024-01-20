Shoaib Malik weds Sana Javed amid separation rumours from Sania Mirza

TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jan 20, 2024 12:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 01:04 PM

Photo: Shoaib Malik's Instagram handle

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik wed Pakistani actress Sana Javed amidst speculation about his separation from Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza. Malik announced the news on Saturday via a post on X, previously recognised as Twitter. The post features images from their wedding ceremony along with the caption, "And we created you in pairs."

Last Wednesday, Sania posted a mysterious message on her Instagram account, sparking renewed speculation about her possible divorce from the Pakistani cricketer, as per HindustanTimes.

Her post stated, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Related topic:
Sania MirzaShoaib MalikSana JavedShoaib Malik marries Sana Javed
