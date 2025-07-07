Sharif Siraj goes behind the camera with ‘Uraal’

After captivating audiences with his roles in projects like "YouTumor", "Mercules", and "Virus" and "Esha Murder", actor Sharif Siraj is all set to make his official debut as a producer with the upcoming film 'Uraal". Directed by Jobaidur Rahman, the first-look poster of the film was revealed on Saturday, creating a buzz ahead of its theatrical release on August 1. The film's release is timed to align with International Friendship Day, which falls on the first Sunday of August.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sharif opened up about his transition into film production and the journey behind "Uraal".

"We wanted this project to be fresh in terms of both cast and crew and offer something different from the usual formula," Sharif shared. "The story is powerful—rooted in friendship, family, and raw human emotion. It may not have the conventional trappings of commercial cinema like action sequences or dance numbers, but it has a soul. It reflects life as we know it, and that's what makes it special."

Set in the Rangpur region, "Uraal" explores the story of three inseparable friends, one a hawker, another a shop salesman, and the third a cycle mechanic. Bound by a childhood friendship and shared struggles, they are all school or college dropouts who have grown up in the same suburban neighbourhood. The film paints an honest portrait of their camaraderie, their youthful spirit, and the challenges they face as they transition into adulthood.

"These characters are real," Sharif explained. "They represent so many young people we see around us every day. They don't have much, but what they do have is each other—and that's what 'Uraal' celebrates."

The story was written by Samrat Pramanik, and Sharif immediately connected with it. "The moment Samrat shared the plot with us, we didn't even hesitate. We knew we had to do this."

While "Uraal" marks the silver screen directorial debut of Jobaidur Rahman, he is no stranger to the industry. Having worked with renowned director Adnan Al Rajeev for nearly a decade as an assistant director at Runout Films, Jobaidur brings significant experience to the table. Sharif had also collaborated with him on a short film previously.

"Jobaidur and I already had a rhythm from our past work together," said Sharif. "He has an intuitive sense of storytelling, and more importantly, he understands characters and relationships deeply. That's why I felt confident handing him this project."

Sharif, who has a long-standing connection with theatre, also drew much of his film crew from the stage world.

"Many of the people I worked with in this project are from my theatre days, dating back to 2015. Some I've known even longer. There's a natural chemistry that comes from that kind of history, and I believe that shows in the film."

The film, which uses the native dialect of Rangpur, recently received clearance from the censor board during the Eid holidays—an emotional milestone for the team.

"The board members were overwhelmed after watching the film," Sharif recalled with pride. "They called our entire team in and said, 'We need more films like 'Uraal' in Bangladesh.' That session turned into an inspiring conversation. It felt like a validation of our hard work."

Sharif hopes that "Uraal" will resonate with audiences seeking authenticity in cinema.

"We've poured our hearts into this project. 'Uraal' is a tribute to unbreakable friendship, the kind that holds you through life's uncertainties. I believe people will see a part of themselves in this story."