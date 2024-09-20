TV & Film
Shahiduzzaman Selim gears up for two new films

Shahiduzzaman Selim
Photos: Collected

After the success of "Priyotoma" and "Surongo", acclaimed actor Shahiduzzaman Selim's film career has gained new momentum. These two hit films from last year have been followed by three more releases this year—"Lipstick", "Omar", and "Shonar Char". He also made a guest appearance in "Toofan", released during Eid-ul-Adha. And now, two exciting new films are on the horizon.

In October, Selim will begin work on "Borbad", directed by Mehedi Hasan Hridoy, followed by "Leela Manthon", a film by Zahid Hossain. Last Tuesday, the actor shared details about the upcoming projects. But before starting these films, Selim will first appear in a web-film titled "Black Money", directed by Raihan Rafi.

Selim noted that he is presently reviewing the scripts for both films and engaging in discussions about the characters with the directors, preparing to embody these challenging roles. In "Leela Manthon", he will take on the lead role alongside Runa Khan.

"I play a man with a peculiar profession, someone who would commit any crime for money," Selim explained his role in the film. On the other hand, in "Borbad", he is set to portray a lawyer.

"I've played a lawyer before in 'Nabab LLB', where Shakib Khan was my courtroom rival. Fascinatingly, Shakib also stars in 'Borbad', but this time our on-screen chemistry is quite different. It's a hero-centric film with a vengeful story—but not the kind of revenge tale we're used to seeing in Bangladeshi cinema. You won't be able to guess what happens next."

Selim is also in talks to star in a new film directed by Mustafizur Rahman Manik. The actor has read the script but hasn't signed the contract yet, so he didn't reveal any further details.

