‘Saiyaara’ to stream on Netflix from September 12

After dominating the box office with over ₹500 crore in global earnings, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama "Saiyaara" is set for its digital debut. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the blockbuster will begin streaming on Netflix from September 12, according to a social media post by YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma.

While YRF has yet to make an official announcement, Sharma fueled speculation by resharing a report confirming the OTT release date on her Instagram Stories.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sharma reflected on Ahaan Panday's journey within YRF, revealing that both he and Sharvari (who debuted in "Bunty Aur Babli 2") underwent years of intensive acting workshops before their launches. "The first three years went into training. We trained, and we trained… We got them to do improvisations and scenes—over and over again. I was training them personally," she said.

She also shared that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Panday gained behind-the-scenes experience by working as an Assistant Director on YRF's "The Railway Men" before his acting debut in "Saiyaara".

The film has been a runaway success, grossing ₹517 crore worldwide — ₹373 crore domestically and ₹144 crore from international markets. Praised for its heartfelt storytelling and fresh performances, Saiyaara continues to draw audiences in theatres while gearing up for a new life on streaming.