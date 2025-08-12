Ryan Reynolds hints at Deadpool’s Avengers entry

Ryan Reynolds may have just thrown the Marvel fandom into overdrive. The Deadpool star posted a cryptic image on Instagram late last night — a black-and-white Avengers logo, defaced with a bright red spray-painted "A" in Deadpool's unmistakable style — sending fans into a frenzy over whether the wisecracking antihero is finally joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The post comes as Marvel ramps up anticipation for its upcoming mega-team films, "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars". While Reynolds offered no explanation, speculation was immediate. "Deadpool in the 'Avengers'? Take my money," one fan wrote, echoing hundreds of similar reactions flooding the comments section.

Marvel had already set the stage for seismic changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a March livestream, the studio unveiled the sprawling "Avengers: Doomsday" cast, which includes Robert Downey Jr's much-hyped return — not as Iron Man, but as the villainous Doctor Doom. The Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, confirmed the casting during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, months before Downey's Doom appeared in a post-credits sting in "Fantastic Four: First Steps".

Reynolds, however, has been publicly lukewarm about Deadpool's inclusion in an Avengers storyline. Speaking to Time earlier this year, he quipped: "If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's wish fulfillment, and you can't give him that. I like that he's isolated."

Deadpool was last seen in 2024's box-office smash "Deadpool & Wolverine", which paired Reynolds' merc with a mouth alongside Hugh Jackman's iconic Wolverine in their long-awaited MCU debut. Rolling Stone called the film "a bold new step towards total superhero-property synergy."

Marvel Studios recently delayed its Avengers double bill, "Doomsday" will now hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2026 (pushed from May 1), while "Secret Wars" is slated for Dec. 17, 2027, instead of May 7.

Whether Reynolds' post is a mischievous red herring or the start of a full-blown crossover remains to be seen — but the internet, as always, is already assembling.