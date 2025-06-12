Restored version of ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ to be screened at Il Cinema Ritrovato

The 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray's "Aranyer Din Ratri", which made its premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival last month, is set to be showcased at this year's Il Cinema Ritrovato in Bologna, Italy, later in June, announced the Film Heritage Foundation on Wednesday (June 12).

Il Cinema Ritrovato is an annual festival dedicated to screening restored classics, rare archival films, retrospectives, and silent features accompanied by live scores.

In a post on X, the Film Heritage Foundation stated, "The newly restored version of Satyajit Ray's masterpiece 'Aranyer Din Ratri' (Days and Nights in the Forest, 1970) travels to the Il Cinema Ritrovato in Bologna, Italy."

Based on the novel of the same name by Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay, "Aranyer Din Ratri" centres on four men from Calcutta — played by Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, and Rabi Ghosh — who embark on a weekend trip into the forest. The ensemble cast also features Sharmila Tagore, Kaberi Bose, and Simi Garewal.

The Cannes screening was attended by Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, the only surviving members of the cast, along with filmmaker Wes Anderson and Purnima Dutta, head of Piyali Films and producer of "Aranyer Din Ratri".

Originally nominated for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival in 1970, "Aranyer Din Ratri" later inspired a sequel titled "Abar Aranye", directed by Goutam Ghose and released in 2003, which revisited the characters decades later.

Il Cinema Ritrovato 2025 will run from June 21 to June 29.