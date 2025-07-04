'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen dies at 67

Michael Madsen, an actor who appeared in dozens of films, including "Reservoir Dogs" and "Thelma & Louise," has died at the age of 67, his representatives said on Thursday.

Madsen died of cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, his manager, Ron Smith, confirmed.

Born in Chicago, Madsen began acting in the early 1980s, with projects that included the TV show "St Elsewhere" and the movie "The Natural", on his way to accumulating more than 300 on-screen credits.

He played Mr Blonde in the 1992 film "Reservoir Dogs" and appeared in several other movies from director Quentin Tarantino, including "Kill Bill", "The Hateful Eight", and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood".

"In the last two years, Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film," said a statement from Smith, along with fellow manager Susan Ferris and publicist Liz Rodriguez.

He was also preparing to release a book called "Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems", which is currently being edited, they said.