Remembering Razzak and Abdullah Al-Mamun

Today marks the death anniversaries of legendary actor Razzak and noted director-actor Abdullah Al-Mamun. To commemorate the two stalwarts, Channel i has arranged a series of special programmes.

The day began with songs from films acted by Razzak and directed by Abdullah Al-Mamun, featuring performances by Imran Khondkar, Shuvo, and Shanu. At 12:35pm, the programme "Tarka Kothon" will feature actors Khairul Alam Sabuj and Dolly Zahur. Later, "Ebong Cinema'r Gaan" will showcase popular songs from Razzak's films. At 3:05pm, Kazi Zahir's film "Obujh Mon" will be broadcast, followed by the documentary film "Rajadhiraj" at 6:20pm, written, planned, and presented by Shaikh Siraj, focusing on the life and legacy of Razzak.

Razzak was born on January 23, 1942, in Naktala, Kolkata, where he spent his early years. Before the Liberation War, in 1964, he left India with his wife Laxmi and son Bapparaj for an uncertain future in Dhaka. Through perseverance and talent, he eventually established himself as "Nayakraj" in the Bangladeshi film industry. His breakthrough came in 1966 with the film "Behula", which won over audiences. Over the decades, he earned fame not only as an actor but also as a producer and director. By the 1970s, he was widely regarded as the leading actor of Bangladesh's film industry. Razzak passed away on this day in 2017, August 21.

Meanwhile, actor, playwright, director, and filmmaker Abdullah Al-Mamun passed away on this day in 2008. He played a pioneering role in advancing Bangladeshi theatre, television drama, cinema, and the cultural movement at large. He was at the forefront of efforts to preserve and promote healthy cultural practices. Born on July 13, 1942, in Amlapara, Jamalpur, Al-Mamun began his career as a producer at Bangladesh Television. He later served as Director of the Film and Video Unit (1966–1991) and as Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (2001).

Abdullah Al-Mamun demonstrated his creative prowess both as a playwright and a director-actor. Among his notable plays are "Subachan Nirbasane", "Ekhon Dushomoy", "Senapati", "Ekhono Kritodas", "Kokilara", "Desher Manush", "Meraj Fokirer Ma", and "Meherjan Arekbar". He was also a founding member of the theatre troupe Theatre. Alongside his theatrical work, he directed several films and television serials. His adaptation of Shahidullah Kaiser's novel "Songsoptok" as a television serial earned him iconic recognition. Among his acclaimed films are "Sareng Bou", "Sokhi Tumi Kar", "Ekhoni Shomoy", "Jowar Bhata", and "Shesh Bikel'er Meye".