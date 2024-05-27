TV & Film
‘Rajkumar’ coming to OTT

‘Rajkumar’ coming to OTT
Photo: Collected

Himel Ashraf's directorial "Rajkumar," released last Eid-ul-Fitr, showcased Shakib Khan in a new light, impressing audiences. 

Produced by Arshad Adnan, the film received a good response in theaters and was also released in countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UAE.

Good news for Shakib Khan's fans: those who didn't have the chance to watch the movie in theaters can now watch it on the OTT platform Bongo. The officials at Bongo have already signed a contract with producer Arshad Adnan.

Although Bongo has yet to announce the official release date, it is assumed that the movie will be available on the streaming platform on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Rajkumar" revolves around themes of love and familial bonds, tracing the journey of a young man with aspirations as he transitions from Bangladesh to America.

In addition to the leading actor Shakib Khan, the film's cast includes American actress Courtney Coffey, Tarik Anam Khan, Mahiya Mahi, Arsh Khan, Dr. Ejaz, Erfan Mridha Shiblu, and others.

