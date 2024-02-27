Raihan Rafi’s web-film to be sent to censor board!

After the release of its 40-second-long teaser on February 12, Raihan Rafi's latest web-film "Omimangshito" caught the attention of the audience.

Through multiple dialogues, the teaser hints at the plot: "The murders occurred between approximately one and a half to two o'clock at night. I assume this is a robbery case..."; "Journalists, locals, and relatives have all invaded the crime zone. What was I supposed to do?"; "They haven't killed anyone. They've killed themselves."; "This is definitely a case of extra-marital affair and personal conflict, otherwise, that day..."

Featuring Tanzika Amin and Imtiaz Barshon in the leading roles, the film was scheduled to start streaming on February 29 on the OTT platform iScreen. However, as per the latest reports the film's release has been postponed.

This is due to the reason that after the teaser was revealed, many speculated the plot to have been taken from the real-life story of journalist couple Sagar and Runi, who were murdered on February 11, 2012 at their residence.

Clearing the air, the OTT platform iScreen's director Riaz said that they are not yet ready to stream the content on February 29. A reliable source informed The Daily Star that the film needs to get clearance from the censor board due to the plot being a sensitive one. After receiving approval from the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, the film will be released.