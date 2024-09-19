Raihan Rafi’s latest web-film ‘Mayaa’ to make OTT debut this month

The highly anticipated Raihan Rafi's directorial web-film "Mayaa" is finally set to release this month.

The film explores the complex struggles of modern women and family dynamics, with Sarika Subrin starring in the titular role. She is joined by Mamnun Hasan Emon, who makes his OTT debut with this project.

"Mayaa" is set to premiere on the OTT platform Binge on September 30.

The teaser for "Mayaa" was released on Wednesday, offering a tense glimpse into the film's storyline. In the 40-second clip, Sarika's character is shown desperately searching for her missing husband. When she approaches the police, instead of receiving help, she faces tough questions about her husband's sudden disappearance. One striking scene shows Emon being forcibly taken into a police van.

The teaser highlights the challenges women face in the absence of their husbands, hinting at a compelling narrative.

Speaking about her role, Sarika said, "'Mayaa' centres on the emotional tug-of-war within a family. My character, Mayaa, is one that every woman can relate to. I've poured my heart into ensuring that when the audience watches, they don't see Sarika – they see the character."

The actress also shared that she underwent extensive rehearsals for a month before filming, preparing intensely for the role. "From the director to every member of the team, everyone has worked hard to deliver something exceptional," she added.

Mamnun Hasan Emon expressed his excitement about making his OTT debut with "Mayaa". "For years, people have asked me when I'd step into OTT. I always knew that when I did, it had to be something special. 'Mayaa' is exactly that. This is one of those rare stories that every actor dreams of being a part of, and I believe it will leave a lasting impact on the audience," he said.

Director Raihan Rafi, known for his emotionally gripping narratives, shared his enthusiasm for "Mayaa". "I've always enjoyed working on stories about family and relationships, and 'Mayaa' is exactly that. The audience will find themselves immersed in the emotional depth of the story," Rafi said.

Interestingly, "Mayaa" was originally supposed to mark the return of actress Pori Moni after her maternity leave. However, Sarika ultimately took on the role, with filming beginning late last year. The web-film was shot in various locations across Dhaka, including Mohammadpur, Mirpur, and Badda.

Sarika's return to the screen follows her hiatus from the entertainment industry. Last year, she made her comeback with the web-film "Cafe Desire", which garnered significant attention. While Sarika has consistently appeared as the host of BanglaVision's "Amar Ami", she is now ready to take audiences on an emotional journey with "Mayaa".

"I hope the audience sees the effort we've put in and connects deeply with the story," she said.