Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:33 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:41 AM

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:33 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:41 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in talks for Princess Diana Netflix documentary
Photos: Collected

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in discussions to produce a Netflix documentary on Princess Diana, ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death in 2027. The project, considered one of their most personal yet, is being developed under their renewed deal with the streaming giant.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have pitched several concepts, with Diana's life and legacy being seriously considered. A source noted, "If Harry wants to do this then Netflix will bite his hand off." The couple's company, Archewell Productions, would lead the project, with Netflix financing and retaining first rights.

Harry has often spoken about his mother, including in his memoir "Spare" and past documentaries, expressing his commitment to keeping her memory alive.

Alongside the potential Diana film, Meghan's lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" will return on August 26 with a second season and a holiday special later this year. The pair are also working on "Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within," a documentary on orphans in Uganda.

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the Diana project.

