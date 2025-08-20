Pierce Brosnan open to reprising James Bond under Denis Villeneuve

Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, has playfully entertained the idea of reprising the role as an older version of 007.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 72-year-old said he would consider returning to the franchise if the opportunity presented itself, particularly under the direction of "Dune" filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

"I don't think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond, but if Denis Villeneuve had something up his sleeve, I'd look at it in a heartbeat. Why not? It's great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs—bald caps, prosthetics, who knows?" Brosnan said.

The statement comes after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed in June that Villeneuve, described as a "die-hard Bond fan," will direct the next instalment of the long-running franchise. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have promised a "fresh, exhilarating new chapter" for the series.

Brosnan, who starred in "GoldenEye", "Tomorrow Never Dies", "The World Is Not Enough" and "Die Another Day", also revealed that both he and his wife are eager to see who will be cast as the next 007.

"I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who's going to be the next James Bond. There are many great candidates out there, and I'm sure they're going to make it a spectacle of delight," he said.

The actor is currently preparing for his next role in "The Thursday Murder Club", Netflix's adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling novels about a group of pensioners who investigate crimes.

His co-star Helen Mirren also weighed in on the Bond debate, telling Deadline that "James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else," adding her belief that the role should remain male.

Earlier this year, Brosnan also stressed that the next Bond should be British. Among the names frequently mentioned as potential successors are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and Tom Holland.

Daniel Craig was the last actor to portray the iconic spy, stepping down after his fifth and final outing in "No Time To Die" (2021).