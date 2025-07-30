‘Past Lives’ director Celine Song tapped to write ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ sequel

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Sony Pictures is officially developing a sequel to the beloved 1997 romantic comedy "My Best Friend's Wedding", with "Past Lives" director and screenwriter Celine Song onboard to pen the script, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project is currently in its early development stage. While Song is attached to write the screenplay, she is not slated to direct, and the sequel may not be her immediate next project.

The original film featured Julia Roberts as Julianne and Dermot Mulroney as Michael — lifelong best friends who promised to marry each other if both were still single by age 28. Chaos ensues when Michael announces his engagement to another woman (played by Cameron Diaz), prompting Julianne to try to sabotage the wedding in just four days. 

The romantic comedy was a critical and commercial success, grossing $127 million at the US box office (around $256 million adjusted for inflation).

Song earned widespread acclaim and Oscar nominations for "Past Lives", which redefined the romantic drama genre with its heartfelt story of childhood friends reuniting. Her latest film, "The Materialists", has quietly become a global hit, raking in over $52 million and starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

It remains unclear whether original cast members like Roberts, Mulroney, or Diaz will reprise their roles. However, with Song's nuanced storytelling and Sony's commitment to reviving fan-favourite stories, anticipation is building for what could be another emotionally rich addition to the rom-com canon.

