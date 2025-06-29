‘Parasite’ tops New York Times list of 21st century’s best films

Over 500 global filmmakers, actors, and critics named their top films since 2000 to shape the New York Times' definitive 21st-century list.

The New York Times has unveiled its list of the 100 greatest films of the 21st century—and at the very top is Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning masterpiece "Parasite".

More than 500 filmmakers, critics, actors and cinephiles from across the globe—including Guillermo del Toro, Sofia Coppola, Pedro Almodóvar, Barry Jenkins and Julianne Moore—contributed to the selection process. Each participant named their top 10 films released since January 1, 2000. The Times compiled these responses into a definitive list that reflects the evolving cinematic landscape of the last quarter-century.

Released in 2019, "Parasite" is a razor-sharp social thriller about class disparity and greed. The South Korean film made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, sweeping four major categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay.

In second place is David Lynch's psychological noir "Mulholland Drive", followed by Paul Thomas Anderson's epic drama "There Will Be Blood", which came in third.

Here are the top 10 films on the list:

1. "Parasite" (2019)

A poor family schemes its way into the lives of a wealthy household, only for the boundaries between servitude, deception, and violence to blur in chilling fashion.

2. "Mulholland Drive" (2001)

After losing her memory in a car crash, a woman named Rita roams Los Angeles searching for her identity, helped by an aspiring actress. David Lynch's surreal puzzle remains a landmark in modern cinema.

3. "There Will Be Blood" (2007)

An oil prospector's ruthless ambition leads him to manipulate, exploit, and even sacrifice those closest to him. Daniel Day-Lewis's haunting performance anchors this powerful character study.

4. "In the Mood for Love" (2000)

Two neighbours discover their spouses are having an affair. Bound by secrecy and restraint, they form a bond that simmers with unspoken love and longing. Wong Kar-wai's romantic tragedy is a visual poem.

5. "Moonlight" (2016)

Chronicling three pivotal chapters in the life of a Black, queer boy growing up in Miami, Barry Jenkins' Oscar winner is a tender exploration of masculinity, vulnerability, and identity.

6. "No Country for Old Men" (2007)

A man stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and a suitcase full of cash—sparking a relentless chase by a cold-blooded killer. The Coen brothers' modern Western is brutal and profound.

7. "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004)

After a painful breakup, a couple undergoes a procedure to erase memories of each other. But as their memories fade, they rediscover what they once had. Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman deliver a sci-fi romance with heart and soul.

8. "Get Out" (2017)

A young Black man visits his white girlfriend's family estate, only to uncover a horrifying secret. Jordan Peele's debut film blends social satire with psychological horror to stunning effect.

9. "Spirited Away" (2001)

Hayao Miyazaki's hand-drawn animated wonder tells the story of Chihiro, a girl who stumbles into a fantastical world where her parents are turned into pigs. A rich tale of courage, transformation and imagination.

10. "The Social Network" (2010)

David Fincher's portrayal of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is as much about betrayal and ambition as it is about innovation. Aaron Sorkin's sharp screenplay drives this gripping tech-era drama.

The full list of 100 films offers a fascinating snapshot of global cinema in the 21st century, balancing auteur visions with genre-defining narratives that continue to shape popular culture.