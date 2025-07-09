Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi apartment

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar was found dead in her Karachi apartment yesterday, police officials confirmed. Her body, discovered in a flat located in Ittehad Commercial, Phase VI, was in an advanced state of decomposition and is believed to have gone unnoticed for nearly two weeks.

Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza told local media that officers responded to the scene around 3pm and forced entry after receiving no response. Inside, they discovered Asghar's lifeless body. "It appeared that the body was several days old," DIG Raza said.

The actress, aged between 30 and 35, had reportedly been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years.

While her death is currently being treated as natural, authorities have launched a formal investigation. Forensic teams were dispatched immediately, and the body was transferred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

Dr Summaiya Syed, who is leading the post-mortem process, confirmed the body was in a "very advanced stage of decomposition," making it difficult to determine the exact cause of death at this time.

Officials have urged the public to refrain from speculation as the investigation continues.