TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 9, 2025 02:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 02:06 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi apartment

Wed Jul 9, 2025 02:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 02:06 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 9, 2025 02:01 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 02:06 PM
Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar found dead in Karachi apartment
Photo: Collected

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar was found dead in her Karachi apartment yesterday, police officials confirmed. Her body, discovered in a flat located in Ittehad Commercial, Phase VI, was in an advanced state of decomposition and is believed to have gone unnoticed for nearly two weeks.

Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza told local media that officers responded to the scene around 3pm and forced entry after receiving no response. Inside, they discovered Asghar's lifeless body. "It appeared that the body was several days old," DIG Raza said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The actress, aged between 30 and 35, had reportedly been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years.

While her death is currently being treated as natural, authorities have launched a formal investigation. Forensic teams were dispatched immediately, and the body was transferred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

‘Bachelor Point’ Season 5 to stream free on YouTube
Read more

‘Bachelor Point’ Season 5 to stream free on YouTube

Dr Summaiya Syed, who is leading the post-mortem process, confirmed the body was in a "very advanced stage of decomposition," making it difficult to determine the exact cause of death at this time.

Officials have urged the public to refrain from speculation as the investigation continues.

Related topic:
Humaira Asgharfound deadKarachi apartmentPakistani actress
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ansar man found dead in Savar

7y ago

Mother, son found dead in Brahmanbaria

9y ago

Man found dead in Dhaka

9y ago

Missing SUST student found dead

8y ago
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগকে দল হিসেবে বিচারের আওতায় আনতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল

মির্জা ফখরুল বলেন, আওয়ামী লীগের প্রতিটি সদস্যকে জবাবদিহি করতে হবে। তাদের অবশ্যই আইনের আওতায় আনতে হবে। শেখ হাসিনার বিচার ইতিমধ্যে শুরু হয়েছে। আমরা আশাবাদী, জড়িত সবাইকে বিচারের মুখোমুখি করা হবে।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুদকের সেই শরীফ উদ্দিনকে চাকরিতে পুনর্বহালের আদেশ

২৯ মিনিট আগে