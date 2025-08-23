Open discussion held on ‘National Film Production Financing Policy’

Film professionals have engaged in an open discussion on ensuring transparency and professionalism in the government's film financing process. The event was organised by Jatiyo Cholochitra Andolon (National Film Movement) and Cholochitra Shongskar Roadmap (Film Reform Roadmap) and took place yesterday at 4pm in the seminar room of the Department of Theatre, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

At the programme, the proposed draft of the "National Film Production Financing Policy" was presented by the organisers, replacing the existing "National Film Grant Policy." The draft emphasises establishing a modern, transparent, and effective financing system for films.

Speakers highlighted the current crisis in the film industry, the lack of transparency in the grant system, and the urgent need for a revised policy. They stressed that alongside grants, incentives through gap-financing must be introduced for the overall development of the sector.

According to the proposed roadmap, the "National Film Grant Policy" would be replaced with the "National Film Production Financing Policy," which will consist of two main categories: grants for independent films of artistic value, and incentives (gap-financing) for commercial films. The roadmap also includes provisions for increased funding, transparency and accountability, professionalism, digital and advanced processes, effective appeals mechanisms, exhibition, and reinvestment.

Arif Sonet of the Communication Wing of Cholochitra Shongskar Roadmap said, "Our proposed roadmap is not limited to reforming the grant process but outlines a comprehensive restructuring of the film industry. Through this policy, we aim to create a supportive environment for talented and promising filmmakers, which will take Bangladeshi cinema to new heights."

Filmmaker Akram Khan noted, "It is essential that representatives of film organisations are included on the jury board. Without swift changes in the policy, this year's grant process will face the same problems as before."

Others who spoke at the discussion included filmmaker Khondaker Suman, Bangladesh Cholochitra Sangbadik Samity President Kamrul Hasan, film student Ahsan Shoron, filmmaker Parthib Rashed, producer and independent filmmaker Ontu Azad, filmmaker Tony Michael, and filmmaker and teacher Rajibul Hossain, among others.