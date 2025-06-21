Only the beginning for Naovi

You might know him as Sameer from Bongo's "BnG", or perhaps you recognise him as Jaya Ahsan's younger brother in "Taandob"—either way, Saad Salmi Naovi is fast becoming a name to remember. With his tall frame, dashing looks, and effortless charm, he's already a familiar face in commercials and is steadily making his mark in television dramas and OTT platforms.

However, the road to success wasn't all that easy. Before the lights and the lens came rejection slips and pandemic-induced pauses. Yet, quitting was never an option. "Giving up" simply didn't exist in his vocabulary.

"When I first got a call to audition for an Airtel commercial back in 2017, I gave it my all, but I was rejected. Then they called me again for another ad, and I thought maybe I messed up the first time. So, I went all in again. Still, nothing."

He laughs, "I actually started thinking maybe I wasn't meant for this. But then, the third time became the charm! I got the Bashundhara Tissue commercial, and I haven't looked back since."

And that's no exaggeration. From 2017 to now, Saad has featured in an estimated 70 to 80 commercials. Ironic twist? "Airtel—the brand that rejected me a few times—ended up being the one I worked with the most. I've done 18 TVCs and OVCs for them," he adds with a smile.

It wasn't until the pandemic that Saad's career truly shifted. With time to reflect and binge, he turned to OTT content and rediscovered his passion for storytelling. His father, a lifelong cinephile, only fuelled the fire.

In 2020, Saad got his first acting break in "BnG", and audiences immediately connected with his smooth-talking, cool portrayal of Sameer. "The love I got from fiction work was on a whole different level," he recalls. "People were recognising me, reaching out online, it felt amazing."

Soon after came a role in the hit series "Karagar", where he played young Alfred. "I thought, 'This is it, my acting career is finally happening.' But then… things just stalled. The calls stopped coming in. I kept auditioning, trying to stay visible, but it was tough."

After playing his share of 'sweet guy' roles, "Taandob" changed everything. The project gave Saad the chance to dive into something deeper, darker, and show a whole new side of his acting.

"When I posted behind-the-scenes photos with Jaya Ahsan, they went viral," Saad says. "People who hadn't even seen the movie were like, 'Wait, why are they together?'"

Meeting Jaya Ahsan was, in his words, a moment. "I was honestly star-struck when I first saw her. To break the ice, I said, 'Hello apu, ami apnar choto bhai' (Hi apu, I'm your younger brother). Later, we had this scene where I am playing FIFA and she walks in to bug me. I was super nervous, just sitting on the sofa. But she was so relaxed and warm—I felt as though she was my real sister. She made the scene feel natural."

One of "Taandob's" most powerful sequences was filmed at Bogambara Prison in Sri Lanka—a real jail.

Although he didn't share screen time with Shakib Khan, he made it a point to observe the superstar closely. "Once Shakib Khan steps into acting mode, he fully immerses himself in the role. Watching him perform made me realise—I need to feel what my character feels. Not just act it."

The day of his big prison scene, Saad committed fully. "From the moment I arrived on set, I stayed in character. During makeup, I had this somber expression. I walked to the set barefoot, imagining I'd been locked up for six to seven months. I even improvised a limp to show that my character had been physically worn down. From 2pm till 11pm, I stayed in character, barely breaking even between takes."

Outside of acting, Saad has earned a reputation for his sharp sense of humour, especially on social media.

"During Covid, I started posting funny stuff. My friends know me as the 'meme king,'" he says. "I used to post 20 to 25 memes a day—my whole algorithm was built around it. My humour really helped boost my popularity."

Whether he's bringing laughs with his viral wit or by losing himself in the emotional weight of a prison scene, there's a sincerity to Saad's journey that makes him stand out in a crowded industry. As he continues to evolve, one thing's certain: this is only the beginning.