Omar Sani starrer ‘Dead Body’ to release on Eid

The renowned actor Omar Sani starrer film, "Dead Body", is all set for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. The film has recently been cleared by the Bangladesh Censor Board.

The film star will be returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of nearly two years with the film, confirmed the actor himself.

Omar Sani, who had seemingly disappeared, returned in front of the camera for Mohammad Iqbal's (also known as Md Iqbal) directorial film, "Dead Body". After the announcement of the film last October, the shooting was conducted in Bandarban. Popular actors Ziaul Roshan and Aunweshha Roy will be playing significant roles in the film.

Regarding the film, director Md Iqbal said, "Yes, we got the censor certificate and are planning to release the film in April during the Eid holidays. The action-thriller film will feature a romantic narrative between the characters played by Roshan and Aunweshha. We have also shot the film in the inaccessible areas of Bandarban."

Omar Sani who began his career as a protagonist, transformed from his good-boy image to a notorious on-screen villain with a new look. His portrayal as a villain left a mark in movies such as "Ora Dalal", "Khomotar Gorom", and "Khalash".

His new look for "Dead Body" created a social media frenzy. The actor presented a never-before-seen appearance. In the photo that he shared on his social media account, he is seen dressed entirely in black with crimson beads adorning his neck. His eyes exuded a menacing aura, and an air of mystery enveloped his demeanour. Both sides of his face were adorned with obscure inscriptions and symbols, creating a mysterious vibe.

Omar Sani shared details about his character with local media, stating, "Our film 'Dead Body' is a horror movie with elements of fantasy. I portray a tantric who can see the restless soul of a murdered woman, and strives to chase the spirit to harness the power of black magic and become more formidable," said the actor.

Omar Sani emphasised that his character's appearance and dialogue set this movie apart from his previous roles. "The look of my character, along with his dialogues, is certainly distinct from my earlier work. I had to apply tattoos to various parts of my face and body to fully embrace the role of the tantric. Audiences will see me in a new light in this movie," the actor added.

The famed actor commenced filming on October 10. "Dead Body" was shot across Dhaka and Savar, with the second part of filming taking place in Bandarban from October 23 of last year.

In addition to Omar Sani, the film further features Shamol Mawla, Rashed Mamun Apu, and others in pivotal roles.