Nusraat Faria returns home from hospital

Nusraat Faria was admitted to the hospital on Thursday around 11 pm due to severe illness, rendering her unconscious. Her physical condition showed slight improvement after receiving overnight treatment, leading to her return home on Friday afternoon.

Faria's mother, Ferdousi Parveen, shared with the media that the actress has returned home. She noted a slight improvement in Faria's condition l, compared to when she was admitted to the hospital last night. Despite the scheduled CT scan, there were no duty doctors available on Friday.

Due to the actress's ongoing physical illness and mental strain, the CT scan has been rescheduled for two days later. Her mother mentioned that the actress has not consumed any food since yesterday when she was only given saline.

Nusraat Faria has been tirelessly working alone day and night in recent months. According to her mother, she has been experiencing persistent headaches for the past two months. Although a recent check-up ruled out migraines, she continues to struggle with headaches and has difficulty sleeping. The intensity of her headaches tends to worsen on days when she works in well-lit environments, especially during shooting sessions.

"Not eating properly, coupled with headache medication and sleeping pills, triggered a sudden health scare for Faria. If Faria shows improvement, we will take her to treatment in Thailand. To those who care for her, I earnestly request you all to pray for her," she added.