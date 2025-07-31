TV & Film
Nuhash's 'Dui Shaw' sells out at Fantasia Film Festival premiere

The Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada is known for spotlighting horror, supernatural, and fantasy genres. Nuhash Humayun's horror web-series "Dui Shaw" was notably screened at the festival yesterday and the director himself is currently in Canada to attend the event.

Earlier today, the director announced that the first screening of "Dui Shaw" was completely sold out. A second screening is scheduled for August 1.

Following "Pett Kata Shaw", "Moshari", and "Foreigners Only", this marks Nuhash's third appearance at North America's biggest genre film festival.

Festival nominations are nothing new for Nuhash. He frequently receives recognition from international platforms. However, this time in June, the nomination was accompanied by a heartwarming letter—something that left a lasting impression on the filmmaker.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Fantasia Festival wrote, "The creatively inventive young filmmaker Nuhash has taken horror projects in Bangladesh to a whole new frontier. In the second season as well, he brings chilling stories."

According to Nuhash, ever since his horror shorts and films began gaining traction, festival organisers have regularly reached out to him. While most filmmakers have to submit their work for consideration, in his case, curators often express personal interest in viewing his films and web-series. 

"Dui Shaw" delves into modern-day horrors that go beyond folklore and superstition, aiming to uncover the darker corners of the human psyche. The anthology features four stories—"Waqt", "Bhaggo Bhalo", "Antara", and "Besura".

Previously, Nuhash's "Moshari" and "Foreigners Only" both received awards at the Fantasia Festival. This year's edition began on July 16 and will run through August 3.

 

