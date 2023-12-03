TV & Film
Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 02:20 PM

Norok Nandini set to release soon

Photos: Collected

The much-anticipated Shoibur Rahman Russell directorial movie, "Norok Nandini", is all set to release in the local theatres after four years of long production process.

The film made headlines when it commenced shooting in 2009, with star casts like popular Indian actor Indraneil Sengupta and Bangladeshi actress Nazira Ahmed Mou.

The film is adapted from a popular Bangladeshi novel "Norok Nandini" by Paritosh Barai.

Regarding the delay in release, the director of the film, Shoibur Rahman said, "I am feeling ecstatic that finally we are being able to release the film. We faced huge drawbacks while making the film during the Covid-19 pandemic. We had to halt shooting shooting several times in these four years."

"However, finally, we have completed the film, got the censor board clearance, and now we are all set to release the film before Eid next year," added the director.

Rakhee Gulzar to return to screen with Nandita Roy's film

Renowned actors like Fazlur Rahman Babu, Sayed Babu, Iresh Zaker, Munira Yousuf Memi, Jayashree Kar Jaya, and Elora Gohor, amongst others, will also be seen in the movie.

push notification
X