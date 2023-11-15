None of my works has been stuck for so long: Mehazabien Chowdhury

Shihab Shaheen's web film, "Neel Joler Kabbyo", eloquently unfolds the story of a woman whose lifelong yearning is to experience the enchanting allure of the sea.

In a recent press conference held today at Channel i's office, the main cast members Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury engaged in a discussion with the media, providing insights into the upcoming web film. "Neel Joler Kabbyo" will be available for streaming tomorrow on the OTT platform iScreen.

"None of my projects took as much time to complete as compared to this one. I have been aspiring to undertake something different for a few years, but I rarely encountered a compelling story. 'Neel Joler Kabbyo' narrates the evolution of my character from childhood through school and college, and into starting a family. Despite the various phases of my character's transition, the overarching desire remained constant—to visit Cox's Bazar and witness the sea for the very first time," shared the actress.

Continuing, she explained, "Now, the reason for the extended duration is that I faced some health issues. I encountered problems with my eyes, and despite my strong desire to continue shooting, my doctor advised an immediate halt. Subsequently, we faced a series of setbacks. The restlessness within me grew as I was eager to present a captivating story to my audience, but constant obstacles weighed heavily on my heart."

"Finally, in August, I successfully wrapped up the project, and now, tomorrow, fans will finally have the opportunity to witness it," she added.

Director Shihab Shaheen said, "When I started shooting for this web film, the OTT medium was not so popular in our country. Later on, it was adapted as a web film. Finally, 'Neel Joler Kabbyo' will be released tomorrow."