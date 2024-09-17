Nisho to return to big screen with new Chorki film

Afran Nisho, one of Bangladesh's most celebrated actors, is preparing for his return to cinema after a hiatus with a new film. His recent commercial shoot, which reunited him with actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, has intensified speculation about his next big-screen appearance, potentially setting the stage for another cinematic success following the critical and popular acclaim of his 2022 film "Surongo".

Nisho, who has gained a reputation for his versatile and layered performances, started this week filming a commercial directed by Rubayet Mahmud. The project, where Nisho plays multiple roles—a news presenter, a hero, and himself. Mahmud, reflecting on the shoot, praised Nisho's dedication and his ability to inject energy and life into the set, describing him as a "fun-loving yet focused" professional who kept the entire crew captivated.

However, it's not the commercial that's turning heads—it's the potential of seeing Nisho and Tisha together on the big screen again. Rumours are swirling that the duo might co-star in Nisho's highly anticipated upcoming film, co-produced by Alpha-i and Chorki.

Although Shahriar Shakil, head of Alpha-i, has confirmed the film, he remained tight-lipped about Tisha's involvement, stating that while the decision hasn't been finalised, the film will showcase Nisho in a completely new light.

The stakes are high for Nisho's next project. His first feature film, "Surongo", which was released globally in 2022, was a significant achievement for Bangladeshi cinema. It not only performed well domestically but also resonated with audiences across the border in West Bengal. "Surongo" told the gripping story of a man's descent into crime, driven by his wife's greed.

As Nisho prepares for his return, many wonder if his next role will follow a similarly intense narrative or venture into new genres. Could this be the film where he explores a purer, more romantic theme? Shakil has hinted that the upcoming film's story has been carefully crafted to appeal to modern audiences, emphasising contemporary themes and preferences, but without addressing any current socio-political movements.

According to Shakil, the script for the new film is already in the works, with the first draft completed. Production is set to begin later this year, with plans for a 2025 release. The film is expected to be distributed globally.

Interestingly, the film will be entirely set and shot in Bangladesh, unlike many recent productions that have sought international filming locations to capture broader appeal. Shakil confirmed that the narrative focuses exclusively on Bangladesh, ensuring a rich, authentic backdrop that complements the story's themes.